Jey Uso turns on Sami Zayn on Raw

Sami Zayn has no more support from any of the Bloodline members as Jey Uso finally turned on him too in a show-closing angle that marked another chapter in this fantastic storyline.

Jimmy had to bring his brother back into the faction or else he would suffer the wrath of Roman Reigns and it looked like it was going to be a bad night for Jimmy, because first he lost to Sami and then his brother was going to align himself with Zayn.

After the match Jey walked over and hugged Sami who was standing in the aisle. The Boston crowd popped huge for the reunion and then both of them threw their finger in the air. But that pop soon turned into disbelief when Jey Uso superkicked Sami’s head off his shoulder, dropping him into the security barricade.

Jey told him he was never going to choose him over his family and then threw him in the ring as both Usos attacked. They were soon joined by Solo Sikoa but thankfully for Zayn, Cody Rhodes came out to save the day as all three backed off.