Dragon Lee update

Top international star Dragon Lee has officially started with WWE NXT. A new report from PWInsider notes that Lee is backstage today for the NXT Roadblock taping. It’s possible that WWE introduces him on tonight’s broadcast so that he’s on TV in time for NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 39 Weekend.

Lee signed with WWE in late December, and was set to move to Orlando with his family in January to begin working at the WWE Performance Center, but visa issues held him up. Lee and his family just moved to Orlando this week, and he arrived to the WWE Performance Center this afternoon. Word is that the visa process was just finalized in recent days.

Lee, considered by many to be one of the top luchadores in the world, is the younger brother to AEW’s Rush, and the younger brother to Dralistico.