AAA responds to a gender violence complaint against Cuartero

On Sunday, March 5, 2023, Facebook User & columnist “El Planchitas” published a story Mexican magazine “Pasala” where CMLL wrestler Stephanie Vaquer filed a Gender Violence complaint against AAA Wreslter & one-third of the AAA Trios Champions, Cuartero.

In response, AAA issued a statement addressing a complaint made against Cuartero due to Gender Violence. They issued the following statement.

“From AAA we endorse the respect and equality of all women, therefore we reject all expressions of gender violence. That is why we are dismayed by the serious complaint that has been made against wrestler Cuartero.

We will be very attentive to the resolutions issued by the authorities; always respectful of all the procedures dictated by the law of our country.

We will continue to work with all our efforts to fight for the equality of all women and to give visibility to the prevention of gender violence at all levels.”