Wardlow recaptures the TNT Championship

Mar 6, 2023 - by James Walsh

Wardlow is your new AEW TNT Champion.

Mr. Mayhem defeated Samoa Joe on this evening’s Revolution pay-per-view in San Francisco, where he picked up the win over the King of Television by trapping him in a rear naked choke.

This is Wardlow’s second reign as TNT Champion. He will make his first defense this Wednesday against the Face of the Revolution winner, Powerhouse Hobbs.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Nikki Cross

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal