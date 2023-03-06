Real name: Calyx Hampton

Height: 5’8″

From: Ontario, California

Date of birth: August 26, 1999

Pro debut: June 24, 2022

Trained by: WWE Performance Center

Finishing move: Sol Snatcher

Biography

– Hampton has a background in gymnastics, competing at high school and college level

– Hampton signed with WWE in May 2022 and began training at the Performance Center. She was assigned the ring name ‘Sol Ruca’

– Ruca debuted at an NXT live event on June 24, 2022, teaming with Solo Sikoa to defeat Grayson Waller & Tiffany Stratton

– Ruca made her televised debut on the July 15 episode of Level Up, losing to Kiana James