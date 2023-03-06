Sol Ruca
Real name: Calyx Hampton
Height: 5’8″
From: Ontario, California
Date of birth: August 26, 1999
Pro debut: June 24, 2022
Trained by: WWE Performance Center
Finishing move: Sol Snatcher
Biography
– Hampton has a background in gymnastics, competing at high school and college level
– Hampton signed with WWE in May 2022 and began training at the Performance Center. She was assigned the ring name ‘Sol Ruca’
– Ruca debuted at an NXT live event on June 24, 2022, teaming with Solo Sikoa to defeat Grayson Waller & Tiffany Stratton
– Ruca made her televised debut on the July 15 episode of Level Up, losing to Kiana James