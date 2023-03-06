Ruby Soho addresses criticism of there being blood in one of her AEW matches

During an appearance on Fightful.com’s Grapsody podcast, Ruby Soho addressed criticism of there being blood in her and Willow Nightingale’s street fight against Tay Melo and Anna Jay from the January 13th 2023 edition of AEW Rampage…

“After that match aired, the reaction to it was very interesting to me, um, at first I didn’t know how I felt about it but as time went on, I realized that this is a conversation that needs to be happened because if blood is in general it’s just not your thing totally get it. I completely understand that, that’s okay, that’s why wrestling is this beautiful melting pot of things is because there’s something out there for everybody, but if the fact that I’m a woman and I’m bleeding is the thing that bothers you, but you’re cool with like Mox and MJF and whoever bleeding but it’s just because I’m doing it is the the thing you have a problem with then it’s a different conversation. Because at the end of the day obviously, all we want as women’s wrestlers is to be treated equally to be treated the same.

So, I think that it was a very important conversation to be had because there was arguments on both sides and and to me I feel like it’s straying away from the one thing that we are trying to get away from is the reason that there is women’s wrestling is to give you something to look at when in reality like obviously if I’m covered in blood I’m probably less attractive to most people and if that’s your problem then sorry to tell you then I’m just gonna keep getting more unattractive because my lipstick’s all over my face, my hair looks like I got electrocuted constantly when I’m wrestling like that’s not what I’m out there for is to be attractive to you. So, if that is what you’re watching me for and then stop watching me.”