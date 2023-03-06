Report: Vince McMahon attended Raw to visit with John Cena

As noted earlier, multiple sources have confirmed that WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon is backstage at the TD Garden in Boston for tonight’s live RAW.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that McMahon is at RAW, primarily, to visit with veteran WWE Superstar John Cena, who is returning to WWE TV tonight in his hometown to likely set up his WrestleMania 39 match with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.

It was noted that as of 6:30pm, Vince was not booked to appear on tonight’s live RAW broadcast. Furthermore, he is not there to take over WWE creative or to even run the show. It was also said that the usual production and executive teams are handling tonight’s RAW no different than they usually do.

For what it’s worth, a report from Fightful Select noted that Vince “looked different” tonight, according to talent backstage. It was also noted that talent were not briefed on why McMahon is there. Another talent speculated that McMahon may be gone from the arena before the show begins.

McMahon and Cena are close, and McMahon has visited Cena multiple times outside of WWE in the last several months, and before McMahon left last summer. McMahon was present when Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh had a private wedding ceremony in Vancouver last summer, and one month later Cena attended McMahon’s 77th birthday dinner in New York City, along with Pat McAfee, Brock Lesnar, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, and McMahon’s unidentified female friend.

This looks to be the first WWE event McMahon has attended since he “retired” in July 2022. He returned to the WWE Board of Directors earlier this year to help lead a potential sale of the company, and while there have been rumors on McMahon being involved with WWE creative at times, word is that he is still not working creative, and his role has not changed from what it was in early January when he first came back.