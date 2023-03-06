Notes on Powerhouse Hobbs and David Finlay
– Powerhouse Hobbs interrupted Wardlows interview during the Post Show Media Scrum.
He threw the brass ring on the table and snatched the TNT Championship, Tony Khan tells him “please don’t”, Hobbs leaves and tells Wardlow he’s going to have the Shortest TNT Championship reign.
Wardlow also mentions he wants to talk to Khan about doing the Open Challenge and wants to Challenge all of the AEW Roster and other rosters.
– “The Rebel” David Finlay is officially a member and quite possibly the new leader of NJPW’s Bullet Club.
He has a brand new theme, was accompanied to the ring by Gedo in his New Japan Cup first round match against Tomohiro Ishii and sported a new, darker look.
Shocking scenes in Ota tonight saw David Finlay part of BULLET CLUB, and with Gedo in his corner!
March 6, 2023