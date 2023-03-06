News for tonight’s WWE Raw

Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Road to WrestleMania 39 will heat up tonight as John Cena makes his return in his hometown. Cena is expected to challenge WWE United States Champion Austin Theory for WrestleMania. Logan Paul and Seth Rollins will have their first WrestleMania face-off, while members of The Bloodline will also be in action.

In addition to the Superstars announced for matches or segments, the WWE Events website and the arena website have the following names advertised: Theory, new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits, Damage CTRL, Alexa Bliss, and Baron Corbin.

Speaking of Lynch, WWE Hall of Famer Lita will likely appear on tonight’s RAW for the follow-up to last week’s big title win. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and Uncle Howdy are also expected for RAW tonight.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s show:

* John Cena returns

* Logan Paul returns to face-off with Seth Rollins

* Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens

* Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Carmella in a non-title match

* Mustafa Ali has a surprise for Dolph Ziggler

* Sami Zayn vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso