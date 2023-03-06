More notes on tonight’s Raw, John Cena comments on his appearance

The original plan for tonight’s WWE RAW was for Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens to open the show, according to PWInsider. The plan was for John Cena’s return to then close the show.

There’s no word yet on if this has changed throughout the day with officials wanting Cena to appear in hour one to pop a big number for the ratings, but as of this morning, Cena was set to close the show. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is expected to be involved with Cena’s segment to set up their planned WrestleMania 39 match.

Speaking of Cena, he tweeted the following on tonight’s return to the show-

Wrapped #RickyStanicky 🇦🇺 early Saturday! Excited for first day on set of #GrandDeathLotto 🇺🇸 2day! Then..BOSTON @WWE #RAW 2nite! “Experts” said it was impossible for me 2 appear on the road to #WrestleMania Guess they 🚫C ME. It’s never impossible 2 make time 4 family & loved 1s — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 6, 2023

We noted before how Uncle Howdy is booked for tonight’s RAW. In an update, Bray Wyatt is not scheduled to be there live in person to build to his WrestleMania 39 match with Bobby Lashley. Friday’s SmackDown saw Howdy attack Lashley, but the segment ended with Lashley getting the upperhand.

Brock Lesnar is not scheduled to be at tonight’s RAW to continue his WrestleMania feud with Omos. There’s no word on if Omos will address Lesnar, but as noted, last week’s VIP Lounge segment with MVP and Lesnar was originally scheduled to also feature Omos, but he did not appear.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is also booked for tonight’s show, to continue the program with Damage CTRL and new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita.