Mark Briscoe

Real name: Mark Pugh

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 180 lbs.

From: Laurel, Delaware

Date of birth: January 18, 1985

Pro debut: May 20, 2000

Trained by: ECWA, CZW, Glen Osbourne, Jon Dahmer

Finishing move: Froggy Bow

Biography

– Through the majority of his career, Mark teamed with his brother Jamin (Jay) as ‘The Briscoe Brothers’

– On July 14, 2001, The Briscoes defeated H8 Club (Nate Hatred & Nick Gage) to win the CZW Tag Team Titles

– On February 23, 2002, The Briscoes debuted in ROH as Jay (with Mark) lost to The Amazing Red. Mark was unable to compete due to Pennsylvania’s child labour laws

– On August 3, 2002, The Briscoes defeated The Lost Boyz (Azrieal & Gabriel), The SAT (Jose & Joel Maximo) & TNT (Todd Sexton & Tony Stradlin) in an Elimination Match to win the NWA Wildside Tag Team Titles

– On October 19, 2002, The Briscoes defeated The SAT (Jose & Joel Maximo) to win the USAPro Tag Team Titles

– On November 1, 2003, The Briscoes defeated Special K (Dixie & Izzy) to win their first ROH Tag Team Titles

– On November 28, 2003, The Briscoes defeated AJ Styles & Samoa Joe to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– On February 14, 2004, The Briscoes defeated The Backseat Boyz (Trent Acid & Johnny Kashmere) to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– On May 15, 2004, The Briscoes competed in a series of 3 matches, defeating The Prophecy (BJ Whitmer & Dan Maff) in the second to win the ROH Tag Team Titles, but losing them in the third to The Second City Saints (CM Punk & Colt Cabana)

– On September 17, 2005, The Briscoes defeated Scott Cardinal & Jerk Jackson to win the PWU Tag Team Titles

– On October 14, 2006, The Briscoes defeated The Heartbreak Express (Phil & Sean Davis) to win the FIP Tag Team Titles

– On November 10, 2006, The Briscoes defeated The Heartbreak Express (Phil & Sean Davis) & Black Market (Joey Machete & Shawn Murphy) in a No-DQ Elimination Match to retain the FIP Tag Team Titles

– On January 7, 2007, The Briscoes defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Takashi Sugiura to win the GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles

– On February 3, 2007, The Briscoes fought Mad Man Pondo & Necro Butcher to a no contest to retain the FIP Tag Team Titles

– On February 24, 2007, The Briscoes defeated Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal to win the ROH Tag Team Titles for a third time

– On March 30, 2007, The Briscoes defeated Shingo & Naruki Doi to regain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– On April 21, 2007, The Briscoes defeated Mad Man Pondo & Necro Butcher in a Bar Room Brawl to retain the FIP Tag Team Titles

– On April 27, 2007, The Briscoes defeated Gran Akuma & Hallowicked, Jigsaw & Mike Quackenbush and Mitch Franklin & Pelle Primeau in an Ultimate Endurance Match to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– On April 28, 2007, The Briscoes defeated The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) to retaint the ROH Tag Team Titles

– On May 11, 2007, The Briscoes defeated Takeshi Morishima & BJ Whitmer to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– At ROH Respect Is Earned 2007, The Briscoes defeated Claudio Castagnoli & Matt Sydal to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– On May 26, 2007, The Briscoes defeated The Black And The Brave (Tyler Black & Marek Brave) to retain the FIP Tag Team Titles

– On June 9, 2007, The Briscoes defeated The Kings Of Wrestling (Chris Hero & Claudio Castagnoli) to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– On June 23, 2007, The Briscoes defeated Kevin Steen & El Generico to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– On July 17, 2007, The Briscoes defeated Muscle Outlawz (Jimmy Rave & Genki Horiguchi) to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– On July 27, 2007, The Briscoes defeated Nigel McGuinness & Bryan Danielson to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– On August 17, 2007, The Briscoes defeated Irish Airborne (Dave & Jake Crist) to retain the FIP Tag Team Titles

– On August 24, 2007, The Briscoes defeated Kevin Steen & El Generico in a Cage Match to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– On September 14, 2007, The Briscoes defeated The Resilience (Austin Aries & Matt Cross) to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– On November 3, 2007, The Briscoes defeated The Age Of The Fall (Jimmy Jacobs & Necro Butcher) to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– On December 29, 2007, The Briscoes defeated No Remorse Corps (Davey Richards & Rocky Romero) to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– On April 12, 2008, The Briscoes defeated No Remorse Corps (Davey Richards & Rocky Romero) to win the ROH Tag Team Titles for a fifth time

– At ROH Glory By Honor VII, The Briscoes & Austin Aries defeated The Age Of The Fall (Jimmy Jacobs, Tyler Black & Delirious) in a Steel Cage Warfare Match

– On October 3, 2009, The Briscoes defeated BLKOUT (Ruckus & Sabian), Incoherence (Delrious & Frightmare) & Notorious Inc. (Devon Moore & Drew Blood) in a 4-Way Match to win the RCW Tag Team Titles

– At ROH Final Battle 2009, The Briscoes defeated The American Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) to win the ROH Tag Team Titles

– On January 9, 2010, The Briscoes defeated The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– On February 13, 2010, The Briscoes defeated The Dark City Fight Club (Jon Davis & Kory Chavis) to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– On February 12, 2011, The Briscoes defeated Philly’s Most Wanted (Joker & Sabian) to win the CZW Tag Team Titles for a second time

– At CZW’s Best of the Best X, The Briscoes & Devon Moore defeated Philly’s Most Wanted & Robert Anthony to retain the CZW Tag Team Titles for the Briscoes and win the CZW Heavyweight Title for Moore

– On May 14, 2011, The Briscoes defeated The Nigerian Nightmares (Maifu & Saifu) to retain the CZW Tag Team Titles

– At ROH Final Battle 2011, The Briscoes defeated Wrestling’s Greatest Tag Team (Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin) to win their 7th ROH Tag Team Titles

– On January 21, 2012, The Briscoes defeated Caprice Coleman & Cedric Alexander to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– On February 17, 2012, The Briscoes defeated Team Ambition (Davey Richards & Kyle O’Reilly) to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– At ROH 10th Anniversary Show, The Briscoes defeated The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– On day 1 of Showdown In The Sun, The Briscoes defeated TMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste) in a Proving Ground Match

– On day 2, The Briscoes defeated Wrestling’s Greatest Tag Team (Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin) to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– On April 14, 2012, The Briscoes defeated First Class (Kevin Graham & Mike Van Slyke) to win the 2CW Tag Team Titles

– On April 28, 2012, The Briscoes defeated Hallowicked & Jigsaw to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles. The next day, they retained against Wrestling’s Greatest Tag Team

– At Boiling Point ’12, The Briscoes defeated SCUM (Jimmy Jacobs & Steve Corino) in a Relaxed Rules Match

– At Final Battle ’12, The Briscoes defeated Caprice Coleman & Cedric Alexander and SCUM (Jimmy Jacobs & Steve Corino) in a Sudden Death Rules Match to regain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– On January 5, 2013, The Briscoes defeated Caprice Coleman & Cedric Alexander to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– On January 18, 2013, The Briscoes defeated The American Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– At ROH/NJPW Global Wars, The Briscoes defeated The Decade (BJ Whitmer & Jimmy Jacobs) and reDRagon (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly)

– At Best In The World ’14, The Briscoes defeated Matt Hardy & Michael Bennett in a No-DQ Match

– At ROH All Star Extravaganza VI, Briscoe defeated Hanson

– At ROH/NJPW Global Wars ’15, The Briscoes, War Machine (Hanson & Rowe) & Roderick Strong defeated The Bullet Club (AJ Styles, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, Nick Jackson & Matt Jackson)

– At Best in the World ’15, Briscoe defeated Donovan Dijak

– At Death Before Dishonor XIII, The Briscoes defeated Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Beretta)

– At Wrestle Kingdom 10, The Briscoes & Toru Yano defeated The Bullet Club (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson & Bad Luck Fale) to win the NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Titles

– Through February 2016, The Briscoes & Toru Yano traded the NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Titles with various incarnations of The Bullet Club. The month ended with them losing the belts to Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks

– At NJPW Dominion ’16, The Briscoes defeated The Guerillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Roa) to win the IWGP Tag Team Titles

– At Best In The World ’16, Mark defeated Roderick Strong

– On August 14, 2016, The Briscoes defeated The Bullet Club (Hangman Page & Yujiro Takahashi) to retain the IWGP Tag Team Titles

– On September 22, 2016, The Briscoes defeated The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) to retain the IWGP Tag Team Titles

– At ROH’s 15th Anniversary Show, The Briscoes & Bully Ray defeated War Machine (Hanson & Rowe) & Davey Boy Smith Jr

– On March 11, 2017, The Briscoes & Bully Ray defeated The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Vinny Marseglia) & Silas Young to win the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– In April 2017, The Briscoes & Bully Ray defended the ROH Six-Man Titles against The Rebellion (Caprice Coleman, Rhett Titus & Shane Taylor) and The Bullet Club (Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Hangman Page)

– At ROH/NJPW War of the Worlds ’17, Bully Ray & The Briscoes defeated CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, Rocky Romero & Beretta) in a No-DQ Match to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– At Death Before Dishonor XV, The Briscoes & Bully Ray defeated The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Vinny Marseglia & TK O’Ryan)

– At Final Battle ’17, The Briscoes defeated Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer in a Street Fight

– At ROH’s 16th Anniversary Show, The Briscoes defeated The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) to win the ROH Tag Team Titles

– At Supercard of Honor XII, The Briscoes defeated Jay Lethal & Hiroshi Tanahashi to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– On April 15, 2018, The Briscoes defeated Mat Fitchett & Davey Vega to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– On April 27, The Briscoes defeated The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– At War of the Worlds ’18, The Briscoes defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI) to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– The next night, The Briscoes defeated Roppongi 3K (SHO & YOH) to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– On May 24, in Edinburgh, Scotland, The Briscoes defeated The Bullet Club (Hangman Page & Cody) to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– At Best In The World ’18, The Briscoes defeated The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– At Death Before Dishonor ’18, The Briscoes defeated The Addiction (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– The next night, The Briscoes defeated Coast 2 Coast (Shaheem Ali & Leon St Giovanni) to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– At Glory By Honor ’18, The Briscoes defeated Brian Milonas & The Beer City Bruiser to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– At House of Hardcore 52, The Briscoes defeated Teddy Hart & Rich Swann

– At Final Battle ’18, The Briscoes defeated SoCal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky) and The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) in a Ladder War to regain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– The next night, The Briscoes defeated SoCal Uncensored to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– On January 12, 2019, The Briscoes defeated Colt Cabana & Chuckie T to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– At Honor Rising ’19, The Briscoes defeated Juice Robinson & David Finlay to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– At War of the Worlds ’19, The Briscoes defeated Lifeblood (Mark Haskins & Tracy Williams)

– At Best In The World 2019, The Briscoes fought Eli Drake & Nick Aldis to a double-countout

– At Manhattan Mayhem 2019, The Briscoes defeated The Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) in a Street Fight to regain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– On July 21, The Briscoes defeated The Bouncers (Brian Milonas & The Beer City Bruiser) to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– At ROH Summer Supercard, The Briscoes defeated The Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) in a Ladder War to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– On August 25, The Briscoes defeated The Rock N Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– On September 7, The Briscoes defeated The Bouncers (Brian Milonas & The Beer City Bruiser) and Hechicero & Rey Bucanero to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– At Death Before Dishonor 2019, The Briscoes defeated Lifeblood (Mark Haskins & Bandido) to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– On October 12, The Briscoes defeated Luke & PJ Hawx to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– On November 2, The Briscoes defeated The Master and The Machine (Marcus Kross & Griff Garrison) to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– At Best In The World 2021, The Briscoes defeated PJ Black & Brian Johnson

– On October 23, 2021, The Briscoes defeated The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) to win the GCW Tag Team Titles

– On November 14, The Briscoes defeated The Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray & Effy) to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

– On December 4, The Briscoes defeated Dante Leon & Ninja Mack to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

– At Final Battle 2021, The Briscoes defeated The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) to win the ROH Tag Team Titles

– On December 17, The Briscoes defeated Brody King & PCO to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

– On January 1, 2022, The Briscoes defeated Alex Zayne & Blake Christian to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

– On January 15, The Briscoes defeated The Rejects (Reed Bentley & John Wayne Murdoch) to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

– On February 12, The Briscoes defeated The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

– On March 11, The Briscoes defeated Arez & Penta El Zero Miedo to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles and win the HOG Tag Team Titles

– The Briscoes won the 2022 Crockett Cup, defeating The Commonwealth Connection (Doug Williams & Harry Smith) in the final

– On March 31, The Briscoes defeated The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) and Nick Gage & SLADE to win the GCW Tag Team Titles

– On April 15, The Briscoes defeated United Empire (Jeff Cobb & TJP) to retain the HOG Tag Team Titles

– At Impact Under Siege, The Briscoes defeated Violent By Design (Eric Young & Deaner) to win the Impact Tag Team Titles

– On the May 19, 2022 episode of Impact, The Briscoes defeated Violent By Design (Joe Doering & Deaner) to retain the Impact Tag Team Titles

– On May 27, The Briscoes defeated The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) to retain the HOG Tag Team Titles

– At the ‘Ric Flair’s Last Match’ event, The Briscoes defeated The Von Erichs (Marshall & Ross)

– On August 13, The Briscoes defeated Los Mazisos (Miedo Extremo & Ciclope) in a Death Match to win the GCW Tag Team Titles

– On August 28, The Briscoes defeated Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) and The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) to retain the HOG Tag Team Titles

– On September 24, The Briscoes defeated The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) to retain the HOG Tag Team Titles

– On October 29, The Briscoes defeated Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) to retain the HOG Tag Team Titles

– At Final Battle 2022, The Briscoes defeated FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) to win the ROH Tag Team Titles

– Jay Briscoe passed away in a car accident on January 17, 2023. He was only 38 years old

– Mark Briscoe wrestled a tribute match to his brother on AEW Dynamite on January 25, 2023, defeating Jay Lethal. Shortly thereafter, it was announced that Briscoe had signed with AEW

– On the AEW Revolution 2023 pre-show, Briscoe, Rey Fenix & Pentagon Jr defeated Josh Woods, Tony Nese & Ari Daivari