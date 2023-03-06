LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up live on the USA Network with Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso arriving backstage to the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Jimmy stops to send a text message to his brother. Heyman wants to go over this one more time. He reminds Jimmy how Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns told him last week to solve the Sami Zayn problem, but Sami escaped, which mans he’s alive, which means he’s in Boston tonight. Fans in the arena pop. Heyman says this means opportunity for The Bloodline, so Solo will solve the Kevin Owens problem tonight, and Jimmy, whether his brother comes to his senses tonight or not, will solve the Sami problem once and for all. Jimmy and Solo walk off as Heyman calls Reigns.

Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener and out first comes Kevin Owens as Kevin Patrick welcomes us to a packed RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves, and they hype tonight’s loaded show. Out next comes Solo Sikoa by himself.

Owens immediately attacks Sikoa and takes the brawl to the floor, then into the barrier. Sikoa counters and sends Owens face-first into the ring post. Sikoa works Owens over at ringside now, then into the post again.

Sikoa brings it back in as we get the bell. Owens quickly attacks but Sikoa drops hm with ease, then stomps away in the middle of the ring. Sikoa cuts Owens off and uses the middle rope. Owens chops Sikoa back and then charges but Sikoa levels him with a spin kick. Sikoa grounds Owens now and works him over. Sikoa rocks Owens to keep him down, then kicks him in the back and yells out to the crowd. Sikoa with more strikes and a big right for 2.

Owens fights back but that just angers Sikoa. Sikoa with a big kick, then more stomps in the corner as fans boo and the referee warns him. Owens fights out of a corner now but Sikoa catches him with a knee to the gut. The referee checks on Owens to make sure it wasn’t low. Sikoa with a jumping headbutt for a 2 count.

Sikoa grounds Owens in the middle of the ring now but he rallies fans Owens kicks Sikoa and nails a clothesline. Owens keep fighting but Sikoa blocks the Stunner. Owens drops Sikoa and hits a senton for a big pop. Owens charges for a corner cannonball but Sikoa retreats to the floor to boos. Owens runs around and levels Sikoa on the floor.

Owens brings Sikoa back in, then goes to the top, but Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso runs down to boos. Fans also chant for Sami Zayn. Owens goes to the top but misses thanks to the distraction by Uso. Sikoa smashes Owens into the turnbuckles now. Owens ends up on the floor and Sikoa hits the Rikishi splash into the barrier while Owens is down. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Sikoa is unloading in the corner with headbutts and punches to Owens. Sikoa takes Owens to the top but Owens fights back. Owens knocks Sikoa to the mat. Sikoa catches him with a Samoan Drop for a close 2 count.

Sikoa goes on but misses a corner slash. Owens comes right back with a DDT. They both get up and unload with big strikes. Owens goes on and nails a corner cannonball after dropping Sikoa in the corner. Owens goes to the top and hits a Swanton Bomb for a close 2 count s Jimmy runs in to attack for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Kevin Owens

– After the match, fans chant “Sami!” as Sikoa and Uso attacks Owens. They bring Owens to the floor and send him into the steel ring steps. Owens is slammed face-first into the top of the announce table now, then they place Owens on top of the table. Jimmy pounds on Owens while he’s flat on the table. Sikoa goes to the top of the barrier to fly and put Owns through the table, but Zayn rushes in from the crowd and takes Uso down. Sami then attacks Solo and sends him into the ring post face-first. Sami attacks Uso again, then grabs a steel chair. Sami swings but Sikoa moves and he hits the ring post. Sami swings the chair at Uso gain but he’s also retreating through the crowd. Sami enters the ring with the chair as a “Sami!” chant breaks out. Sami drops the chair and slowly approaches Owens, who is still down in the corner. Fans cheer as Sami offers his hand to help Owens up. Owens stares up at him but just rolls out of the ring by himself. Fans are sad to see Owens turn down the offer from Sami. Owens clutches his shoulder and marches to the back as Sami looks on while his music hits.

– Still to come, Bobby Lashley is here. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how Uncle Howdy fought with Bobby Lashley on SmackDown. Lashley is backstage by himself now. He tells Bray Wyatt he’s tired of playing these little kid games. Lashley said he went to SmackDown to confront Wyatt man-to-man but Wyatt isn’t a man, is he? Lashley thought going to Wyatt’s home would provoke him enough to do something to face Lashley. We see Wyatt’s logo flash on the screen in the background. Lashley says but instead Wyatt sent some guy wearing a mask to do his dirty work. Lashley asks what is it going to take to get Wyatt to face him like a man. Wyatt’s logo flashes more in the background to end the segment.

– Byron Saxton is backstage with Carmella. He asks what would a non-title win over RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair mean for her tonight. Carmella says Adam Pearce only gave her this match to get her out of his non-existent hair, but he only set up his champion to take a beating this close to WrestleMania 39. Carmella goes on and wants this to be a chance to be added to the title match at WrestleMania, but Pearce ruins everything. Chelsea Green walks up applauding. She says finally there’s someone else in this company who thinks Pearce is a grade-A dumpster fire. Green suggests they go over Pearce’s shiny head and go to his manager tonight after defeating Belair, then they will get that WrestleMania match. Carmella likes the idea and suggests Green come with her to the ring. Green and Carmella then insult Saxton.

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Carmella

We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair for this non-title match. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Carmella with Chelsea Green. We see how Asuka defeated Carmella last week, then had words with Belair in the ring, only for Carmella to drop them both from behind with a cheap shot, which led to tonight’s match. The bell rings and they have words. They lock up and Belair nails a headlock takedown.

Belair keeps control on the mat, then kips-up and taunts Carmella. Carmella looks to break free and capitalize but Belair shuts her down. They run the ropes and Carmella ends up dumping Belair to the floor next to Green. Carmella kicks Belair away, into the top of the announce table.

Belair chases Carmella back in the ring but Carmella drops her into the top rope. Carmella drops Belair and poses for the crowd to boos while Green applauds her. Belair flips away from Carmella, then taunts her from the middle rope to cheers. Belair with more offense and another kip-up for a pop. Belair rolls Carmella for 2.

Belair jumps back to the middle rope to taunt Carmella but Carmella kicks her, then ends up sending her back to the mat. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Carmella is in control. Belair fights free and looks to turn it around but Carmella slams her by the braid to some boos. More back and forth now. Belair blocks a head-scissors takedown and hits a backbreaker. Belair goes on and takes Carmella back down, going for the pin but Green distracts the referee to ruin the pin attempt.

Carmella takes advantage of the distraction and drops Belair with a superkick for a close 2 count. They trade shots and Belair mounts Carmella in the corner with big right hands. Green tries to run back in but Belair knocks her to the floor. Belair chases Green around the ring, then tosses her into the timekeper’s area for a big pop.

Belair comes back in but Carmella rolls her for 2 with her foot on the ropes for leverage. Belair comes right back with KOD in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Bianca Belair

– After the match, Belair stands tall with the title in the air. The music hits and we go to replays. Green rushes into the ring to attack, and now they double team Belair. The music interrupts and out comes Asuka. Green an Carmella look on. Asuka spits her mist but it hits Green in the face when Carmella moves. Carmella helps Green out of the ring and they retreat. Asuka slowly approaches Belair in the corner but ends up helping her to her feet. Asuka and Belair face off now as fans cheer with the WrestleMania 39 sign hanging high in the background. We go to replays with Asuka still staring Belair down.

– Sami Zayn approaches Kevin Owens backstage. Sami really doesn’t know what else to say or do. He asks if Owens is starting to see what he’s been trying to tell him? The Bloodline is too much for Kevin, him, or anyone. He is not trying to make things okay. They don’t need to be best friends any more or team. They have the same objective and Sami says they cannot do it alone. They need to do it together. Sami tells Kevin to listen to him. Sami goes on and says he doesn’t need to be best friends or a team but whatever the adjective is, the only way to do this is do it together. Sami says for once just listen to him on this subject, he’d know because he was in The Bloodline. Owens says he knows Sami was in The Bloodline… he recalls how Sami staked his claim in the group from this same arena, at Owens’ expense. Owens goes on and says he doesn’t want to do this with Sami… OK? Owens says maybe he was wrong, maybe Sami should just go back to Roman Reigns and apologize, stroke his ego, Reigns will probably forgive Sami, Owens doesn’t care what Sami does… just leave Owens out of it, please. Owens asks Sami if he understands? Fans boo in the arena as Sami turns to leave.

– Back from the break and we get a promo focusing on Rhea Ripley to push her WrestleMania 39 match against SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

– We go back to the ring and out is The Miz, host of WrestleMania 39. We see what happened between Miz and Seth Rollins last week.

Miz says you’re probably wondering why he’d want to step in the ring with Rollins after what he did last week, but he’s going to moderate this face-to-face between Rollins and Logan Paul. Miz says he can’t have any bias, so he will moderate this face-to-face because that’s what a professional host does, and if anyone has a problem with it, they probably should not have used his mobile phone to set it up. Miz goes on and introduces Paul, who comes out to mostly boos but some cheers.