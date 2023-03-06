Khan says “serious conversation” took place after MJF threw water on a kid during match

AEW World champ MJF got in some hot water with his boss following his 60-minute iron man match against Bryan Danielson for pouring a drink over a small kid.

During the match, MJF took a bottle of water from what looks like the kid’s mother and then opened it and threw it in the kid’s face.

Following the incident, AEW officials went over to him to try and deescalate the situation and AEW Community Outreach Ambassador Amanda Huber then joined. After the show was over, AEW treated the kid, named Titus, to a backstage tour and several AEW stars met with them.

In the post-show press conference, AEW President Tony Khan was not happy with the incident and said that they had a serious conversation with MJF over his actions and they’re not taking it lightly.

“The young man, Titus, was a real pro about it. We’ll see Titus again in AEW. I believe he’s coming to Sacramento. I was just with him and he was a real champ about it. The champion didn’t act like a champion there. Titus was great,” Khan told the press.

MJF, in typical heel mode, just said that the kid “looked thirsty” which is why he threw water on him.