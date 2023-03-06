FTR return at Revolution

For the first time since December, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood of FTR showed up on AEW television and attacked the reigning AEW World Tag Team champions The Gunns following their successful title defense.

After they quickly beat up The Gunns, FTR held up the tag team titles themselves, clearly pointing out who is next in line for the gold.

FTR dropped the ROH, AAA, and IWGP Tag Team titles in the span of a few weeks, adding fuel to the fire that they might be leaving the company in April when their contracts are up.

Harwood, who spoke about their situation on his podcast before, said that he doesn’t know if they were going to show up on AEW TV before their deals are up. The two took a break to evaluate their position and their way forward.

It is unknown if they signed a new deal with AEW but the fact that both are back and in the title picture suggests that things between all parties have smoothed over.