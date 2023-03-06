Cena’s addition to Raw leads to nearly 90% increase in ticket sales

Before John Cena was announced to be appearing on tonight’s Monday Night Raw live from Boston, WWE was in the range of 7,000 tickets sold for the broadcast. Fast forward three weeks and tonight’s Raw is nearly sold out with over 13,000 tickets sold, an increase of nearly 90% in ticket sales according to ticket tracking service @WrestleTix.

The TD Garden is configured to host 13,143 fans so far and only around 71 tickets remain, although around 500 already sold are on resale. With a strong walk up expected, the show will be sold out by the time 8PM rolls around and more sections could be opened. The last time WWE was at the TD Garden was for Survivor Series: War Games last year and had a total of 15,609 fans in the arena.