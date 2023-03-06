AEW Revolution attendance and early PPV buys number
All Elite Wrestling’s Revolution last night at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, had over 9,000 fans in attendance with over 8,000 paid tickets for a gate of over $800,000 according to AEW President Tony Khan. The figure represents a record for a wrestling event in the city of San Francisco. This year’s attendance beat out last year’s Revolution by a few hundred as last year 8,359 showed up at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.
Khan also said that the pay-per-view buys are tracking around 130,000 to 140,000, which would be a bit less than last year’s event which had around 175,000 buys. The 140,000 range would be the same as Forbidden Door and All Out last year.
That’s a wrap!
Thank you to everyone who joined us for #AEWRevolution @AEW pic.twitter.com/swIevHzN46
— Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) March 6, 2023