AEW Double or Nothing 2023 week returns to Las Vegas

AEW officially announced that Double or Nothing will be returning to Las Vegas for Memorial Day weekend.

Three live events will be held that week, with Dynamite live on May 24 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Rampage live on May 26 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena, and Double or Nothing on pay-per-view live from the T-Mobile Arena on May 28.

Tickets for all three shows will go on sale on Friday, March 17 at AEWTix.com.

The T-Mobile Arena hosted Double or Nothing last year with AEW doing over a million dollar gate for a show headlined by “Hangman” Adam Page vs CM Punk for the AEW World title.