3/5/23 WWE house show results from Trenton, NJ

Mar 6, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: @xBlackStarPunkx

– Johnny Gargano d Baron Corbin

– The OC : Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson d The Judgment Day: Dominick Mysterio and Damian Priest

– Bronson Reed d Elias

– Cody Rhodes d Finn Balor. After the match, Cody invites a local Dusty Rhodes impersonator into the ring.The OC enter the ring and Cody joins the group, throwing up the Too Sweet Hand Sign.

– Dolph Ziggler d Mustafa Ali

– Damage Control : Io Sky & Dakota Kai ( w/ Bayley) vs Candice LaRae & Michin ( Mia Yim ). Match is Ruled No Contest Due to Interference from Bayley. Asuka comes to Ringside. The match continues as a 6-person tag team match.

– Asuka / Candice LaRae / Michin d Damage Control and Bayley

– WWE U.S. Title : No DQ : Austin Theory (c) d Seth Rollins

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM

