3/5/23 WWE house show results from Trenton, NJ

– Johnny Gargano d Baron Corbin

– The OC : Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson d The Judgment Day: Dominick Mysterio and Damian Priest

– Bronson Reed d Elias

– Cody Rhodes d Finn Balor. After the match, Cody invites a local Dusty Rhodes impersonator into the ring.The OC enter the ring and Cody joins the group, throwing up the Too Sweet Hand Sign.

What a night to remember at the Cure Insurance Arena it was. The Road To WrestleMania show was over the top good. Cody coming out vs Balor in the middle of the card took me be by surprise. #WWETrenton pic.twitter.com/daZfHZquje — Garden_State_Saint (@Aries_Kid82) March 6, 2023

– Dolph Ziggler d Mustafa Ali

– Damage Control : Io Sky & Dakota Kai ( w/ Bayley) vs Candice LaRae & Michin ( Mia Yim ). Match is Ruled No Contest Due to Interference from Bayley. Asuka comes to Ringside. The match continues as a 6-person tag team match.

– Asuka / Candice LaRae / Michin d Damage Control and Bayley

– WWE U.S. Title : No DQ : Austin Theory (c) d Seth Rollins

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM