Zayn vs. Uso added to Raw lineup

Sami Zayn vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso is now official for Monday”s WWE RAW in Boston.

Friday’s SmackDown was headlined by Solo Sikoa defeating Zayn. After the match, Sikoa and Uso attacked Zayn until Zayn fought back to avoid a steel chair attack in the corner. Zayn went to use the chair on Uso, but Sikoa made the save and Zayn retreated through the crowd as Paul Heyman and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns watched from backstage. Reigns had sent Uso to end the Sami problem once and for all, or else. Reigns had earlier told Heyman that if Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso didn’t come back to The Bloodline in one week, he would blame Jimmy, not Sami.

As seen in the video below, WWE released footage of Megan Morant interviewing Zayn on The SmackDown LowDown today. Zayn issued the challenge to Uso for RAW and said he’s giving Uso the opportunity to try and live up to the demands made by Reigns. Zayn pointed to how Boston is the same city where The Bloodline came together for WarGames, so he will make sure it’s the same city where The Bloodline crumbles because he knows what’s waiting on the other side from Reigns if Uso fails on Monday, and he knows Uso will fail.

This looks to be the first-ever singles match between Jimmy and Sami.

Here is the current card for Monday’s show-

* John Cena returns

* Logan Paul returns to face-off with Seth Rollins

* Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens

* Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Carmella in a non-title match

* Mustafa Ali has a surprise for Dolph Ziggler

* Sami Zayn vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso