Update on Tommaso Ciampa

Tommaso Ciampa recently provided a health update on Instagram. Ciampa, 37, stated that he had his final stem cell treatment. Stem cell treatment is a form of the regeneration of damaged organs and tissues.

“Today was my final stem cell treatment.

They have this awesome tradition at @bioxcellerator where you write what you are hoping to achieve on your stem cell bag.

I wrote “dance with buddies” which is Willow’s term for wrestling, and “play tag” because it breaks my heart that I can’t run and play with my 4 year old.

130 million cells via IV

190 million cells via intraarticular (ankles, knees, hips, shoulders)

40 million cells via intradiscal (lumbar spine, facets, SI joints)

360 million stem cells in total. Let’s heal! 🖤

Mommy, Daddy, Willow Forever 🖤”