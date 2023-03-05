Update on Scorpio Sky’s AEW contractual status

Scorpio Sky has not wrestled since dropping the AEW TNT Title to former champion Wardlow on the July 6 edition of AEW Dynamite. While it was believed in late November that Sky would be returning to the ring soon, there’s still no update on when he might be back.

Sky was at Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender event in Las Vegas on February 24, but he has not been at many AEW shows as of late. There were people in AEW who were surprised Sky did not attend the January 11 Dynamite from Los Angeles, where he’s from.

Sky remains healthy. The veteran pro wrestler had been dealing with a leg injury in the months before he went away, but it was confirmed in late November that he was medically cleared to compete, and had been for quite some time. At that point, Sky was still away because AEW had no creative plans for him. Sky was backstage for a Dynamite episode last summer, after the title loss, and he filmed content that did not end up airing.

Sky was aligned with “Men of The Year” tag team partner Ethan Page at the time of his last AEW appearance, along with Dan Lambert and Paige VanZant.

Sky still has several years left on his AEW deal as he confirmed in late 2021 that he signed a five-year contract extension. Sky is an AEW Original as he has been with the company since the start.