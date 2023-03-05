Tamina Snuka breaks down talking The Rock’s daughter, ‘like a daughter to me’

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

WWE Superstar Tamina Snuka is so proud of her cousin/Dwayne Johnson’s daughter, Ava Raine, she was literally overcome with emotion during a recent interview with TMZ Sports.

Tamina — daughter of WWE legend Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka and cuz to The Rock — said she views Ava as one of her daughters, and recalled how she felt when Ava made her NXT debut.

“When you have your niece who has been there watching your career through that whole time,” Tamina said, adding … “and you’re seeing this girl grow up to be the woman that she is today, you can’t help but be so totally proud of her.”

Tamina also talked about how, despite the enormous pressure on Ava that comes with being the offspring of a WWE legend, the 21-year-old wrestler hasn’t let it affect her.

The former WWE women’s tag team champion also praised her other family members … WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa for the dominant run they’ve enjoyed over the last few years.

“Everybody wants to be part of the bloodline,” Tamina said.

“I’m proud of that bloodline. They are all thriving. They are finding who they are. They each have something to prove. It’s a family bond.”

Tamina also talked to us about WWE Rivals on A&E, which will feature the on and off-screen feud between The Rock and John Cena, and she says she’s looking forward to reliving their epic rivalry.

The episode airs this Sunday, March 5.