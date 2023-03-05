Paul Heyman credits Sami Zayn for “seizing the moment” with Bloodline storyline

Appearing on the SI Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina, Paul Heyman was full of compliments towards Sami Zayn and said that he guarantees we haven’t seen the last of him.

Admitting that they never envisioned that Zayn would get so over with the crowd in the angle with the Bloodline, Heyman gave all the credit to Zayn for “seizing the moment.” Heyman explained how they gave Zayn just “crumbs” of a segment and then he would just turn it around into a moment of his own and connect with the audience like never before.

“I think Sami resonates with the audience just because Roman Reigns will turn to him and lean in on him about something and Sami gets that hush puppy face and that sad look on his face and the camera zooms in on the sad look on Sami’s face…and everybody feels for him,” Heyman said.

Heyman said that Zayn’s story connected with the fans because he was in pursuit of acceptance with The Bloodline, something that everyone can relate to in everyday life and credited him for his acting and authenticity which helped to ensure the angle was a home run.

The former leader of ECW said that none of the players within this storyline, be it Sami Zayn or Kevin Owens, or anyone else involved, are going away and guarantees that we haven’t seen the last of them. He said the flip side of losing to Reigns is that now you are worth far more, have a bigger fanbase, and sell more merchandise than ever before.

“That’s the whole object of what we do,” Heyman noted.