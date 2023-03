– Per Bryan Alvarez on his Twitter subscription feed, Kofi Kingston is injured. No exact details are available yet.

– Trinity Fatu (Naomi) has officially removed WWE from her twitter handle.

– Fightful reports there are several in WWE who are very interested in when MJF’s contract actually ends.

MJF went as far as to tell one WWE talent “I can’t wait to be there next year.”

However, MJF is known to keep his true intentions close to his chest.