Lineup for AEW Revolution tonight

AEW Revolution will air live tonight from the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA. Join us for full coverage later on. Here is the lineup for tonight-

60-Minute Ironman Match for the AEW World Championship: MJF (C) vs. Bryan Danielson

AEW World Trios Championship: The Elite (C) vs. The House of Black

AEW Women’s World Championship Triple Threat: Jamie Hayter (C) vs. Saraya vs. Ruby Soho

AEW TNT Championship: Samoa Joe (C) vs. Wardlow

AEW World Tag Team Championship Fatal 4 Way: The Gunns (C) vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Danhausen & Orange Cassidy

Texas Deathmatch: Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page

Final Burial Match: Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks (Jericho Appreciation Society is banned from ringside.)

Zero Hour Pre-show Match: Mark Briscoe & The Lucha Brothers vs. Ari Daivari, Tony Nese & Josh Woods