John Cena comments on The Rock

WWE’s Superstar Sunday block of programming on A&E continued earlier tonight with a new two-hour “Biography: WWE Legends” documentary at 8pm ET, focusing on WWE Hall of Famer Chyna, then a new one-hour episode of WWE Rivals at 10pm, featuring a look at John Cena vs. The Rock.

Cena took to Twitter this evening to plug his Rivals episode, and said he wouldn’t be who he is without The Great One. He wrote-

“Relive this epic @WWE rivaly thru those who lived it. I wouldnt be who I am 2day w/o @TheRock. Professionally & personally. He challenged me, demanded my best, forced me to address my flaws w/ the world watching! Respect is a core value for me…this took it to new level!”

Rock has not responded to Cena as of this writing.

On a related note, PWInsider reported on Sunday evening that Cena just arrived in his hometown of Boston from Australia. He is in town to appear on tomorrow’s live Raw, where he is expected to challenge WWE United States Champion Austin Theory for WrestleMania 39.