Jake “The Snake” Roberts reunites with former wife Cheryl

In 1997, Jake “The Snake” Roberts and Cheryl Hagood Roberts officially divorced after 13 years of marriage, but now, after more than two decades apart, the couple is back together.

In a recent post on Facebook, Hagood confirmed that the two have reunited and resumed their relationship.

“Love was about joy, love was about pain. Love was about giving in and then knowing when to walk away Jake’s toughest fight were addictions. Addiction comes to destroy marriage & family relationship,” she wrote. “So, after 24 years of Jake & I being apart, he has rekindled our relationship and in the last two years he has been showing me love without the demons. Making peace with past hurt and pain. Learning to forgive and trust again. Addiction doesn’t have to win. With this said, I pray for marriages & families that are being affected by addiction.”