Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair appear at Nickelodeon’s 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards (photos)

WWE Women’s Tag Team champion Becky Lynch and Raw Women’s champion Bianca Belair appeared at the Nickelodeon’s 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards last night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Lynch and Belair posed on the red carpet with their respective titles and appeared on stage as well, presenting a “slimed” replica WWE title to Ariel Sherwood.

In wrestling-related winners, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson won the favorite movie actor award for his role as Black Adam. Johnson’s Young Rock series was also nominated in the favorite family TV show award but that one was won by Wednesday.

Xavier Woods was part of the favorite male creator award for his gaming channel but MrBeast beat him to the top spot.