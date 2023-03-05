3/4/23 WWE house show results from Toronto
– WWE Smackdown Women’s Title: Charlotte Flair (c) d Shayna Baszler
– Ridge Holland defeated Joaquin Wilde
– Rhea Ripley defeated Raquel Gonzalez
– Santos Escobar d LA Knight. After the match, Knight begins cutting a promo, and is confronted by Kevin Owens.
– Toronto Street Fight: Kevin Owens d LA Knight with the Stunner.
– WWE Intercontinental Title: GUNTHER (c) ( w/ L Kaiser and G Vinci ) vs Ricochet : Ricochet defeated GUNTHER Via DQ due to interference. The match becomes a 6-man tag team.
– Drew McIntyre / Braun Strowman / Ricochet d The Imperium : GUNTHER / Kaiser / Vinci
– WWE Undisputed Universal Title: Roman Reigns (c) d Sami Zayn
What a show! @WWERomanReigns and @SamiZayn delivered another instant classic! #WWEToronto true main event! pic.twitter.com/qSeW33ETux
— Ali Bomaye (@MJBandido) March 5, 2023
