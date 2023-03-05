3/4/23 WWE house show results from Toronto

– WWE Smackdown Women’s Title: Charlotte Flair (c) d Shayna Baszler

– Ridge Holland defeated Joaquin Wilde

– Rhea Ripley defeated Raquel Gonzalez

– Santos Escobar d LA Knight. After the match, Knight begins cutting a promo, and is confronted by Kevin Owens.

– Toronto Street Fight: Kevin Owens d LA Knight with the Stunner.

– WWE Intercontinental Title: GUNTHER (c) ( w/ L Kaiser and G Vinci ) vs Ricochet : Ricochet defeated GUNTHER Via DQ due to interference. The match becomes a 6-man tag team.

– Drew McIntyre / Braun Strowman / Ricochet d The Imperium : GUNTHER / Kaiser / Vinci

– WWE Undisputed Universal Title: Roman Reigns (c) d Sami Zayn

