3/4/23 WWE house show results from Syracuse, NY
– Damage Control : Io Sky / Dakota Kai ( w/ Bayley ) vs Candice LaRae / Michin ( Mia Yim ) : Match is Ruled No Contest Due to Interference from Bayley. Asuka comes to ringside. The match continues as a 6-person tag.
– Asuka/ Candice LaRae / Michin ( Mia Yim ) d Damage Control : Io Sky / Dakota Kai and Bayley : Asuka Submits Dakota Kai.
– The OC : Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson d The Judgment Day: Damian Priest and Dominick Mysterio
– Bronson Reed defeated Elias
– Cody Rhodes d Finn Balor : Both the OC and The Judgment Day get involved in the match ; Rhodes pins Balor.
#WWESyracuse is ELECTRIC for @CodyRhodes!! #WWERaw #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/bFEo4bVZdh
— WWE (@WWE) March 5, 2023
– Dolph Ziggler defeated Mustafa Ali
– Johnny Gargano d Baron Corbin Via Submission.
– WWE U.S. Title : No DQ : Austin Theory (c) d Seth Rollins
Austin Theory defeats Seth Rollins 😡 ONLY due to the fact that the Ref was knocked out …. #WrestleMania #WWE #RoadToWrestlemania #WWELive #WWESyracuse #wrestling pic.twitter.com/KiK09Rwmuq
— Marianna (@momof2boys99) March 5, 2023
source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM