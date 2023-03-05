3/4/23 WWE house show results from Syracuse, NY

– Damage Control : Io Sky / Dakota Kai ( w/ Bayley ) vs Candice LaRae / Michin ( Mia Yim ) : Match is Ruled No Contest Due to Interference from Bayley. Asuka comes to ringside. The match continues as a 6-person tag.

– Asuka/ Candice LaRae / Michin ( Mia Yim ) d Damage Control : Io Sky / Dakota Kai and Bayley : Asuka Submits Dakota Kai.

– The OC : Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson d The Judgment Day: Damian Priest and Dominick Mysterio

– Bronson Reed defeated Elias

– Cody Rhodes d Finn Balor : Both the OC and The Judgment Day get involved in the match ; Rhodes pins Balor.

– Dolph Ziggler defeated Mustafa Ali

– Johnny Gargano d Baron Corbin Via Submission.

– WWE U.S. Title : No DQ : Austin Theory (c) d Seth Rollins

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM