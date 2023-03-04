Zelina Vega presents award at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega traveled to Tokyo, Japan to be one of the presenters at the 7th annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards earlier today.

The show was presented by Sally Amaki and Jon Kabira and featured many celebrity presenters and musical performances. It aired live on YouTube.

Vega co-presented the Best Romance award along with actor Jacob Bertrand who plays the character of Eli Moskowitz on the Netflix hit show Cobra Kai.

Vega is a huge fan of Japanese anime and often takes photos on social media cosplaying.