Wrestling photographer passes away

Pro Wrestling Photographer and beloved member of the wrestling community Jessica Lynn (Aka TheWrestleBrook on Twitter), has passed away after long battle with cancer.

Her most cherished memory was getting her AEW photo credentials back in 2021, thanks to Tony Khan and Cody Rhodes.

One of my first friends in wrestling. Thank you for all the laughs and photos Jess. RIP. https://t.co/2PXgD2six5 — ☆ B3CCA ☆ (@b3cca4ever) March 3, 2023

Jess was funny, kind, loving, and welcoming to all. A friend I trusted and confided in a lot. We were all blessed to know her. Please keep Jess’s family and especially her son in your thoughts today. ♥️ I love you, Jess, rest in peace. @thewrestlebrook pic.twitter.com/vFlU2RyUQs — Rachael (@RachaelMDK) March 3, 2023

Photographer, Mother, Friend to all. We were all so lucky to have her. Jess was a powerhouse and will be missed dearly. RIP @thewrestlebrook 🖤 pic.twitter.com/F15cT47MQ8 — Stoney Ciccone (@morbid_tails) March 3, 2023