Wrestling photographer passes away

Mar 4, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Pro Wrestling Photographer and beloved member of the wrestling community Jessica Lynn (Aka TheWrestleBrook on Twitter), has passed away after long battle with cancer.

Her most cherished memory was getting her AEW photo credentials back in 2021, thanks to Tony Khan and Cody Rhodes.

