Update on Rebel’s AEW status

AEW has reportedly pulled Rebel from the storylines for the time being.

Rebel began working as Britt Baker’s storyline assistant and makeup artist in April 2020, and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter was later added to the group. However, now a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Rebel is not being used right now due to creative reasons.

It was noted that with Baker and Hayter working as babyfaces now, there was a feeling that Rebel did not fit in with that act, so she was pulled for now.

The 44 year old Rebel was in San Francisco for this week’s AEW TV tapings, but it remains to be seen if she will be booked in another storyline any time soon.