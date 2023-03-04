Taya Valkyrie reportedly leaving Impact soon

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Taya Valkyrie is reportedly leaving Impact Wrestling soon.

A new report from PWInsider notes that there’s belief within Impact that Valkyrie is finishing up with the company soon. There has been “heavy interest” from other companies as of late, which are expected to be WWE or AEW.

It was speculated that Valkyrie may end up signing with AEW over WWE after her WWE NXT run as Franky Monet didn’t go so well. That run only lasted from February 14 – November 4, 2021. While many were shocked when Valkyrie was released as a part of COVID-19 budget cuts, the release did not come as a surprise to others due to how she was booked when WWE had her on the roster.

Valkyrie is also the current AAA Reina de Reinas Champion and the inaugural MLW World Women’s Featherweight Champion. She won the AAA title on April 23, 2022 and won the MLW title on May 13, 2022, but the bout did not air until June 16. Valkyrie would likely need to drop those titles first if she returned to WWE, but it’s possible she could continue her AAA reign if she signed with AEW.

Valkyrie last retained her MLW title over Billie Starkz at the SuperFight event on February 4. Her next title defense was just announced this week, and will be against Delmi Exo on April 6 at the MLW War Chamber event. Exo recently signed a singles contract with MLW and revealed a goal of winning the title. There’s no word yet on Valkyrie’s next AAA title defense, but she last retained on October 15, 2022 by defeating current NWA Women’s World Champion Kamille at Triplemania XXX: Mexico City. Valkyrie has held the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles with Rosemary and Jessicka as The Death Dollz since Bound For Glory on October 7. There is no word yet on their next title defense, but they just retained over The Hex at No Surrender last weekend.

Valkyrie is married to John Hennigan, who just won the MLW National Openweight Title from Davey Richards on this week’s MLW Underground episode. Hennigan and Valkyrie are paired up in the storylines now that Hennigan is back with the company.

Valkyrie mentioned in a February interview how she is enjoying free agency. Valkyrie also noted that she likes being able to work for multiple promotions and not be locked down to a full-time deal following the NXT run, but she also said 2023 may be the year she looks for more permanent work.