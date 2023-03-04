Notes on Naomi, Fuego Del Sol, and WWE Smackdown

– Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp has revealed that this week’s episode of Smackdown which took place in Washington, DC had the highest-grossing gate for any Raw or Smackdown event in the city’s history.

– It was recently announced by Wrestle Con on Twitter that Naomi will be appearing at their convention event week, from March 30th to April 2nd, 2023.

Trinity Fatu/Naomi is heading to Wrestlecon! pic.twitter.com/GeKw73tLtQ — April Gold (@ihavetil5) March 3, 2023

– AEW wrestler Fuego Del Sol revealed on Instagram Wednesday that he fractured his foot in five places during a recent indie match.

“If it can heal on its own, the recovery is 6-8 weeks because all my bones are in the right spots and the fractures just need time to heal, BUT if I need surgery it could be 3 months,” Del Sol said.