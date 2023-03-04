News on Keith Lee and Jazz

– In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Jazz said that she wants to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and has an idea who she’d want to induct her. Here are highlights:

On if she want to go into WWE Hall of Fame: “Of course. That’s everyone’s dream, I would assume, you know? Yeah, I most definitely, I just — all I ask is, if I’m going to receive that honor, I would just like to receive it while I’m still alive. That’s all I ask. Let me be able to walk up and accept that honor.”

On who would induct her: “Louisiana would be great. I always said, if I ever get inducted, I would love for either [Tommy] Dreamer or Paul [Heyman] to induct me. Philadelphia would be great. That was my debut in ECW.”

– During an appearance on Fightful.com’s Grapsody podcast, Keith Lee commented on his new look since returning to AEW television…

“This is definitely the same Keith Lee that left, alright? The Keith Lee that left is actually not the entirety of what Keith Lee is. I think that what inspired that look or return and all of that, I think in my previous interview the exact terminology I used was, ‘A giant middle finger to society and a lot of companies that want you need to look like, a lot of people that tell you what you need to look like.’ Instead I decided to say, ‘Okay, here’s reality.’ I’ve actually made statements about this in the past. I saw my first grey hairs at sixteen, which means they were coming in long before that, right? I want people to be comfortable with who they are.”

“Now, don’t get me wrong, I want people to be their best versions of themselves. But not at the expense of their natural looks. While I want people to take care of themselves physically and do what they can to adhere to their health, things of that sort, I’m going to be the trendsetter that says, ‘Okay, naturally grey hair, white hair, however you view it, I’m going to be the one who sets it off.’ Because I am who I am and I don’t really care what people say or think about me, I am going to be successful doing this. I’m going to change the game once again. That’s what I always do. That’s really what it’s about.”