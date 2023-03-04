News and notes on Miro, El Hijo de Vikingo, Komander, and Sarah Stock

– Tony Khan wanted El Hijo de Vikingo to debut in the “Face of the Revolution” ladder match, but he wasn’t available, so the office asked for Komander instead.

– Komander was not under contract when put on this weeks AEW Dynamite and is very much on WWE radar.

Komander is under contract with the KAOZ promotion in Mexico and no one is sure how that would impact his ability to actually sign a contract with WWE or AEW.

– Fightful reports Miro is “healthy and ready to go”, but there has been no update on creative discussions between him and AEW.

Miro has several years left on his contract with the company, having signed a four-year extension a year ago or so.

– Happy birthday Sarah Stock!