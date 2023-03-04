More major announcements coming from Tony Khan

Following last week’s big announcement, AEW President Tony Khan has already mentioned that he has more of those in store, coincidentally again following a slight drop in the Dynamite rating this week.

It certainly feels like that whenever AEW is down a bit, Khan hypes up major announcements which will add some curiosity to the show, adding extra eyeballs to the show.

In a tweet yesterday, Khan mentioned that 2023 will be the biggest year yet for AEW. “I have major announcements coming soon that are important to AEW & our fans,” Khan said.

The tweet was met with some snarky responses from fans who swiftly pointed out to him that these major announcements are always done for the sake of a temporary ratings boost.