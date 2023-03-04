MJF to appear on Impractical Jokers

AEW World Champion MJF is set to appear on Impractical Jokers.

MJF is one of the guest stars featured on the new Impractical Jokers episode, which premieres on Thursday, March 9 at 10pm ET on TruTV and TBS.

The appearance was filmed at American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, NJ in the summer of 2022, while MJF was away. Singer Kesha will also be on the episode, as seen in the trailer below.

Sal Vulcano, Brian “Q” Quinn and James “Murr” Murray are big fans of pro wrestling, and have been seen at WWE and AEW shows. The February 10 edition of AEW Rampage saw members of The Jericho Appreciation Society attack Murray and Quinn, powerbombing them through a table after appearing on Dynamite to invite Chris Jericho onto the new season. Jericho also appeared on the show last summer, and has interviewed the cast on his “Talk Is Jericho” podcast. Quinn and Vulcano also appeared at the 2022 Double Or Nothing Fan Fest as they participated in The Acclaimed’s stage show.

