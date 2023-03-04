Mandy León debuts in MLW April 6th

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Major League Wrestling today announced Mandy León will make her MLW debut at MLW War Chamber’23 Thursday, April 6 at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom.

🎟Buy tickets at www.MLWNYC.com and on Eventbrite.

The card is an MLW TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

The “Exotic Goddess” Mandy León has wicked plans for Major League Wrestling.

A model turned pro wrestler; León is a deceptively dangerous competitor. With an arsenal, including Havana Dreams, Leónsault and her signature Astral Projection, this Brooklyn, NY native is a threat in the featherweight division.

León’s journey has taken her across the globe, competing with the best in both Ring of Honor and Japan’s STARDOM organization, where she competed in the organization’s prestigious 5 Star Grand Prix.

Now in MLW, Mandy León looks to write a spellbinding chapter of the featherweight division as she dominates all in her march to gold.

League officials expect to reveal her opponent in the days ahead at MLW.com.

See Mandy León’s MLW debut LIVE Thursday, April 6th in NYC at MLW War Chamber’23.

CARD

Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Delmi Exo

Signed to appear:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

National Openweight Champion John Hennigan

Real1

Alex Kane

World Middleweight Champion Lince Dorado

Microman

World Tag Team Champions Samoan SWAT Team

Mr. Thomas

Jacob Fatu

Mance Warner

Matthew Justice

1 Called Manders

Calvin Tankman

Rickey Shane Page

AKIRA

Lio Rush

B3CCA

Billie Starkz

Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Delirious

Willie Mack

Sam Adonis

Mandy León

FBI

Tickets start at $15 at MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

EVENT FAQ

Major League Wrestling shows are interactive. Fans get to not only experience major league action in the ring but have the opportunity to meet some of their favorites before bell time.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE MELROSE BALLROOM:

Located in the heart of Long Island City just minutes away from Manhattan, Melrose Ballroom is one of New York City’s premiere exclusive venues for live performance, music, and entertainment shows.

Melrose Ballroom is located at: 36-08 33rd Street Long Island City, NY 11106.