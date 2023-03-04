Final Burial match announced for tomorrow’s Revolution

A new match was added to tomorrow’s Revolution pay-per-view featuring Jungle Boy Jack Perry taking on Christian Cage in a Final Burial match.

The two have been engaged in a feud since last year where after Cage turned on Perry and sided with Luchasaurus. Unfortunately, Cage got injured along the way and their All Out “match” ended very, very quickly with Cage going over.

The former World Heavyweight champion returned to AEW last month and resumed his rivalry with Jungle Boy, constantly running down his late father as well.

On Rampage, Perry told Cage that since he was a big fan of his father and always mentions him, he’s going to give him a change to say hello to him when he buries him into the ground.