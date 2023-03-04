Conor McGregor Talks Tough Ahead of Michael Chandler Fight

Conor McGregor is well and truly ready for UFC action, and recent comments made about his next opponent, Michael Chandler, illustrate just how much the Irishman has missed the limelight both in and out of the cage.

The 34-year-old Dubliner hasn’t fought since his two losses to Dustin Poirier in 2021, and clearly, any fight McGregor is involved in is going to sell tickets and attract the attention of anyone with an interest in the MMA game.

The level of interest in any fight that McGregor takes on is so high that you can guarantee that the wagering on the outcome will be through the roof. If you fancy a bet on Conor, or indeed his opponent, then you should check out the best MMA betting sites to locate the right provider for your bet. Picking out the best sportsbook is vital, not only in terms of the breadth of the betting market but also in your possible payout.

The fight is most likely to be one of the biggest in the UFC in 2023, and McGregor can’t wait to get started;

“I’m looking forward to it,”

“I’m looking forward to it. I feel good. I feel energetic. I feel ready. You know, I’m throwing up my high kicks faster than I’m throwing out my jab. So I’m very excited to get back.”

36-year-old Chandler, who moved to the UFC in 2020, appears to be very confident about his chances against McGregor, which somewhat belies his recent record. He won his first fight in the UFC, against Dan Hooker, before losing to Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

A win over Tony Ferguson last May earned him a fight against Poirier in UFC 281, which he lost, and as such, his 2-3 record in the UFC is hardly astounding, but Chandler is nonetheless confident.

He believes the fight with McGregor will be a massive success, from a numbers perspective at least;

“If you look at the numbers, I think 2 million [buys], it’s not just a possibility, I think it’s very achievable and very attainable,”

“It’s hard for me to toot my own horn, but I think what I’ve created is a level of intrigue and mystique that when I show up on fight night and that cage door closes, all hell breaks loose and my foot is on the gas. I haven’t seen a brake pedal at all since I signed with the organization. Honestly, since I started fighting. … It’s just continued to build and build and build. So you look at why this fight got made, Conor knows it’s going to do big numbers.”

McGregor believes he can easily overcome Chandler, and one suspects he’s right and, as you’d expect, Conor doesn’t believe the fight will last all that long;

“I think I’m just going to slice through him,”

“I think I’m a little too slicy for him than anyone else he’s fought. A little too snappy and whippy. I think I’ll slice through him.” McGregor added.

It’s fair to say that he may well be right on this occasion.