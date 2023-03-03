Zayn vs. Sikoa added to Smackdown

Solo Sikoa vs. Sami Zayn has been announced for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. Zayn will continue his ongoing program with The Bloodline as he steps in the ring with The Enforcer of the faction tonight. This will be their first singles bout against each other.

On a related note, WWE’s preview for tonight’s show does not include Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Tegan Nox and Natalya. The match was announced last week, but there’s no word yet on if it will still happen tonight. This wouldn’t be the first time a match was left out of the official WWE website preview and it still took place.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s SmackDown from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC:

* Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa

* Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

* Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Tegan Nox and Natalya

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns makes first appearance since Elimination Chamber to sort out issues within The Bloodline

* Cody Rhodes returns to SmackDown to confront Roman Reigns in the ring