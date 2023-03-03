Update on Monday’s Raw in Boston

A new report from PWInsider notes that Uncle Howdy is booked for Monday’s loaded RAW in Boston for a segment with Bobby Lashley. The Lashley – Howdy segment will be done to build to Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39. There’s no word yet on if Wyatt is also booked for Monday’s RAW.

Lashley is also expected to appear on tonight’s SmackDown to continue the feud with Wyatt.

Sami Zayn and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus are also booked for Monday’s RAW in Boston.