Trailer for AEW All Access

AEW announced the following today-

TBS Premieres “AEW: All Access” On Wednesday, March 29 At 10pm ET/PT

March 3, 2023 – TBS’ new follow-doc series, “AEW: All Access,” is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, following “AEW: Dynamite.” Featuring Adam Cole, Dr. Britt Baker, Sammy Guevara, Tay Melo, The Young Bucks, Saraya, Wardlow, Eddie Kingston and AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan, the highly anticipated series is the ultimate behind-the-scenes experience for wrestling fans.

The first season of “AEW: All Access” will consist of six one-hour episodes. The series will showcase AEW’s stars as they navigate the week-to-week challenges to remain at the top and will track the rivalries between talent as they vie for fans’ attention. Over the course of the series, viewers will get the chance to follow the contentious lead-up to AEW’s major wrestling events and matches. “AEW: All Access” will complement TBS and TNT’s portfolio of top-rated wrestling content, including “AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage” respectively.

From Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, “AEW: All Access” is produced by Shed Media in association with AEW and Activist Artists Management. Executive producers are Tony Khan, Dan Peirson, Lisa Shannon, Sam Berns, Alan Bloom, Bernie Cahill and Jon Kanak.

About TBS

TBS, a Warner Bros. Discovery brand, is a top-rated destination for television among young adults and known for escapist, good-time entertainment, featuring smart, imaginative characters with heart and comedic edge. From unscripted and scripted comedy series to game shows, and animated programming, TBS’ Originals slate is comprised of some of the most popular shows on cable — “AEW: Dynamite,” “American Dad!,” “Miracle Workers,” “Wipeout,” “Friday Night Vibes,” and “The Cube” along with upcoming series, “Stupid Pet Tricks”. TBS’ lineup also includes comedy hits like “Young Sheldon” and “The Big Bang Theory,” classic sitcom favorites such as “Friends,” blockbuster movies, and live event coverage of Major League Baseball, the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship and “ELEAGUE,” Warner Bros. Discovery’s eSports gaming competition. Website: www.tbs.com

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. “AEW: Dynamite” airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television. The fight-forward show “AEW: Rampage” airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET on TNT. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes “AEW Dark” and “AEW Dark: Elevation,” two weekly professional wrestling YouTube series, “Being the Elite,” a weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube series, and “AEW Unrestricted,” a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW

About Warner Bros. Unscripted Television

Warner Bros. Unscripted Television is the leading unscripted studio in America, producing over 1500 hours of programming annually across broadcast, cable, streaming, digital, first-run syndication, podcasts, and high-end documentaries. Led by studio president Mike Darnell, the division is comprised of Warner Horizon, Shed Media and Telepictures and produces leading and award-winning series and franchises such as “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette,” “The Voice,” “Extra,” “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” “Paris in Love,” “The Real Housewives of New York City,” “Below Deck Adventure,” “911 Crisis Center” and “The Wheel,” as well as premium specials like “Friends: The Reunion” and “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,” among others.