Notes on Finn Balor, Sol Ruca, Hiromu Takahashi, and Daisuke Harada

– Finn Bálor (via The Bump):

“The Judgment Day are always planning, we’re always plotting, we’re always scheming. I have a group chat with me, Damian, Rhea, and Dom. We are plotting, we’re figuring things out, and trust me, once we get Mania behind us, Judgment Day will be expanding.”

– IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi publicly stated this week that, since he missed￼ last years event, he would love to participate in this years “Forbidden Door” and if given the opportunity to pick his own opponent, he would love to face Darby Allin.

– According to a report, WWE is very high on NXT’s Sol Ruca and plan to push her very hard this year.

– Pro Wrestling NOAH announced: We would like to inform you that Daisuke Harada, who belongs to Pro Wrestling Noah, will retire from active duty on March 9th.

In addition, at the Korakuen Hall tournament on March 9th (Thursday), an exhibition match will be held as a retirement match.

