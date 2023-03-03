News for tonight’s WWE Smackdown

The Road to WrestleMania 39 will continue tonight as WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

Tonight’s SmackDown will be headlined by appearances from Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, their first show together to build to the WrestleMania 39 main event. Reigns is also making his first appearance since Elimination Chamber to try and clean up some of the recent issues with The Bloodline. Rhodes is not expected to wrestle tonight, but a showdown with Reigns has been teased. This looks to be Rhodes’ first blue brand TV appearance since Stardust was defeated by Apollo Crews on the April 26, 2016 SmackDown episode.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

* Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Tegan Nox and Natalya

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns makes first appearance since Elimination Chamber to sort out issues within The Bloodline

* Cody Rhodes returns to SmackDown to confront Roman Reigns in the ring