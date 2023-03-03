March 28 episode of NXT to be pre-taped due to Mania week

PWInsider.com is reporting that the March 28 episode of NXT will be taped the week before following the live broadcast on March 21.

The reason for the taping is due to WWE personnel moving to Los Angeles that week for WrestleMania. Production as well as talent will be heading to LA following Monday Night Raw to start the grueling week which will include endless public appearances and hard work to produce Smackdown, Hall of Fame, NXT Stand & Deliver, two-night WrestleMania, and Monday Night Raw.

Tickets for Stand & Deliver at the Crypto.com Arena have sold well although not the full arena will be used and only floor, and the 100 and 200 sections are open. Tickets are available through AXS.COM.