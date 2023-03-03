Impact Sacrifice update

The first two matches are set to be finalized for Impact Wrestling’s Sacrifice event.

This week’s post-No Surrender edition of Impact saw Santino Marella agree to give Jordynne Grace her contractually obligated rematch for the Knockouts World Title at Sacrifice. Grace lost the title to current champion Mickie James at Hard To Kill on January 13. However, earlier in the night Gail Kim booked Gisele Shaw vs. James for next week’s Impact, with the title on the line.

Shaw earned the title match by defeating Deonna Purrazzo on the Countdown To No Surrender pre-show last weekend. No Surrender also saw James retain over Masha Slamovich. The champion after next Thursday’s Shaw vs. James bout will advance to Sacrifice to defend against Grace.

In addition to Shaw vs. James for the title, also announced for next week’s Impact was Kushida vs. Jonathan Gresham plus Rhino vs. Sami Callihan.

Sacrifice will also see Impact World Champion Josh Alexander compete in six-man action. After retaining over Rich Swann at No Surrender last weekend, Alexander appeared on Impact last night and had words for Kushida, who is set to challenge for the Impact World Title at the Impact x NJPW Multiverse United pay-per-view on Thursday, March 30 in Los Angeles during WrestleMania Weekend.

Alexander then challenged Kushida and NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns to a six-man bout at Sacrifice. There’s no word yet on who will team with Alexander, but he said it will be whoever he can find to join his team. It was teased that one of the partners may be Steve Maclin, who is set to challenge for the Impact World Title at the Rebellion pay-per-view on Sunday, April 16 in Toronto.

The 2023 Impact Sacrifice event will air live on Friday, March 24 from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. It will stream via Impact Plus and on YouTube for Impact Ultimate Insiders members. Below is the current card:

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James (c)

Gisele Shaw will be the one to defend if she wins the title on March 9.

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander and two partners TBA vs. Time Machine (Kushida, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns)