Eddie Kingston to challenge for the ROH world championship

Eddie Kingston has issued a challenge to ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli.

We noted earlier this week how Kingston “quit” AEW following Wednesday’s Dynamite, as seen at this link. It was believed that this was a storyline exit to open up Kingston’s singles run in ROH.

In an update, the main event of last night’s ROH TV return saw Castagnoli retain the ROH World Title over AR Fox. After the match, Kingston came to the ring to confront Castagnoli.

Kingston said he promised Jon Moxley that he would not fight Castagnoli in AEW, but this isn’t AEW, it’s ROH. Kingston declared himself an independent contractor, promised to beat Castagnoli up, then challenged Castagnoli to a title match. However, Castagnoli blew Kingston off to boos from the crowd, and left without responding.

There’s no word yet on when Kingston vs. Castagnoli will take place, but it’s likely for ROH Supercard of Honor on Sunday, March 31 from Los Angeles.

Supercard of Honor will mark the first Kingston vs. Castagnoli match since March 13, 2011, when Castagnoli defeated Kingston at CHIKARA’s Creatures from The Tar Swamp event. The two veterans have faced off numerous times over the years, mainly for CHIKARA and CZW, in singles and tag bouts from 2004-2011. The November 6, 2009 ROH HDNet tapings saw Kingston defeat Castagnoli, but Claudio got the win back later that month.

#ROH World Champion @ClaudioCSRO defends the title against @ARealFoxx in the main event of the first episode of the New Era of Honor! Watch #ROH Honor Club TV, streaming at https://t.co/DK9iup9M57! pic.twitter.com/w3IJOU38dw — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 3, 2023